Reliance Home F Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore, down 27.7% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore in June 2022 down 27.7% from Rs. 129.50 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.86 crore in June 2022 up 51.36% from Rs. 287.53 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.00 crore in June 2022 up 130.36% from Rs. 161.42 crore in June 2021.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.63
|15.31
|125.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.57
|4.48
|Total Income From Operations
|93.63
|15.88
|129.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.11
|0.15
|5.71
|Depreciation
|0.51
|210.49
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|28.54
|6,058.99
|233.86
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.11
|8.63
|52.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.36
|-6,262.38
|-163.14
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.47
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.49
|-6,261.91
|-161.96
|Interest
|251.77
|311.04
|273.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-203.28
|-6,572.95
|-435.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-203.28
|-6,572.95
|-435.64
|Tax
|-63.42
|-2,050.76
|-148.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-139.86
|-4,522.19
|-287.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-139.86
|-4,522.19
|-287.53
|Equity Share Capital
|485.06
|485.06
|485.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-93.24
|-5.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-93.24
|-5.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-93.24
|-5.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-93.24
|-5.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited