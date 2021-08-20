Reliance Home F Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.50 crore, down 46.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.50 crore in June 2021 down 46.89% from Rs. 243.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.53 crore in June 2021 down 78.21% from Rs. 161.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 161.42 crore in June 2021 down 345.99% from Rs. 65.62 crore in June 2020.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 3.35 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.89% returns over the last 6 months and 55.81% over the last 12 months.