Reliance Home F Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 532.96 crore, up 31.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.96 crore in June 2019 up 31.92% from Rs. 404.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.63 crore in June 2019 up 1.31% from Rs. 48.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.16 crore in June 2019 up 26.79% from Rs. 359.00 crore in June 2018.

Reliance Home F EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2018.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 7.15 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -72.81% returns over the last 6 months and -88.05% over the last 12 months.