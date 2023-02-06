 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Home F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore, up 86.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore in December 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 75.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 345.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 173.88% from Rs. 140.37 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Home Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.77 72.27 75.00
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.65
Total Income From Operations 140.77 72.27 75.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.10 3.75 5.47
Depreciation 0.48 0.49 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 21.25 11.35 203.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.71 29.81 7.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.23 26.87 -140.97
Other Income -- 6.02 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.23 32.89 -140.90
Interest 266.63 272.19 325.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -163.40 -239.30 -466.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -163.40 -239.30 -466.75
Tax 85.83 -74.66 -121.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -249.23 -164.64 -345.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -249.23 -164.64 -345.39
Equity Share Capital 485.06 485.06 485.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -3.39 -7.12
Diluted EPS -5.14 -3.39 -7.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.14 -3.39 -7.12
Diluted EPS -5.14 -3.39 -7.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited