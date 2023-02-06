Reliance Home F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore, up 86.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore in December 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 75.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 345.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 173.88% from Rs. 140.37 crore in December 2021.