Reliance Home F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore, up 86.08% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore in December 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 75.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 345.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 173.88% from Rs. 140.37 crore in December 2021.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.85 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|140.77
|72.27
|75.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.65
|Total Income From Operations
|140.77
|72.27
|75.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.10
|3.75
|5.47
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.49
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|21.25
|11.35
|203.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.71
|29.81
|7.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.23
|26.87
|-140.97
|Other Income
|--
|6.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.23
|32.89
|-140.90
|Interest
|266.63
|272.19
|325.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-163.40
|-239.30
|-466.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-163.40
|-239.30
|-466.75
|Tax
|85.83
|-74.66
|-121.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-249.23
|-164.64
|-345.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-249.23
|-164.64
|-345.39
|Equity Share Capital
|485.06
|485.06
|485.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-3.39
|-7.12
|Diluted EPS
|-5.14
|-3.39
|-7.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.14
|-3.39
|-7.12
|Diluted EPS
|-5.14
|-3.39
|-7.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited