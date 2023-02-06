English
    Reliance Home F Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore, up 86.08% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.77 crore in December 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 75.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.23 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 345.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 173.88% from Rs. 140.37 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Home Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.7772.2775.00
    Other Operating Income----0.65
    Total Income From Operations140.7772.2775.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.103.755.47
    Depreciation0.480.490.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies21.2511.35203.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7129.817.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.2326.87-140.97
    Other Income--6.020.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.2332.89-140.90
    Interest266.63272.19325.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-163.40-239.30-466.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-163.40-239.30-466.75
    Tax85.83-74.66-121.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-249.23-164.64-345.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-249.23-164.64-345.39
    Equity Share Capital485.06485.06485.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.14-3.39-7.12
    Diluted EPS-5.14-3.39-7.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.14-3.39-7.12
    Diluted EPS-5.14-3.39-7.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited