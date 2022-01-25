MARKET NEWS

Reliance Home F Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore, down 56.51% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore in December 2021 down 56.51% from Rs. 173.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 345.39 crore in December 2021 down 1.72% from Rs. 339.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 140.37 crore in December 2021 up 34.15% from Rs. 213.17 crore in December 2020.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 5.45 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.96% returns over the last 6 months and 142.22% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Home Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations75.0069.46173.28
Other Operating Income0.650.200.68
Total Income From Operations75.6569.66173.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.475.326.88
Depreciation0.530.530.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies203.01210.07367.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.6111.3813.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-140.97-157.64-214.43
Other Income0.071.100.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-140.90-156.54-213.73
Interest325.85274.52300.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-466.75-431.06-514.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-466.75-431.06-514.31
Tax-121.36-146.57-174.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-345.39-284.49-339.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-345.39-284.49-339.55
Equity Share Capital485.06485.06485.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.12-5.87-7.00
Diluted EPS-7.12-5.87-7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.12-5.87-7.00
Diluted EPS-7.12-5.87-7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Reliance Home F #Reliance Home Finance #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:00 pm
