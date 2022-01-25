Reliance Home F Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore, down 56.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore in December 2021 down 56.51% from Rs. 173.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 345.39 crore in December 2021 down 1.72% from Rs. 339.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 140.37 crore in December 2021 up 34.15% from Rs. 213.17 crore in December 2020.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 5.45 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.96% returns over the last 6 months and 142.22% over the last 12 months.