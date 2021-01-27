Reliance Home F Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 173.96 crore, down 59.82% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Home Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 173.96 crore in December 2020 down 59.82% from Rs. 433.00 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 339.55 crore in December 2020 down 358.85% from Rs. 74.00 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 213.17 crore in December 2020 down 194.74% from Rs. 225.00 crore in December 2019.
Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.25 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.17% returns over the last 6 months and 32.35% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Home Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.28
|241.74
|429.00
|Other Operating Income
|0.68
|3.90
|4.00
|Total Income From Operations
|173.96
|245.64
|433.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.88
|7.44
|19.00
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.73
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|367.04
|789.76
|169.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.91
|23.85
|29.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-214.43
|-576.14
|215.00
|Other Income
|0.70
|13.47
|9.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-213.73
|-562.67
|224.00
|Interest
|300.58
|307.63
|331.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-514.31
|-870.30
|-107.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-514.31
|-870.30
|-107.00
|Tax
|-174.76
|-295.90
|-33.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-339.55
|-574.40
|-74.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-339.55
|-574.40
|-74.00
|Equity Share Capital
|485.06
|485.06
|485.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.00
|-11.84
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-7.00
|-11.84
|-1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.00
|-11.84
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-7.00
|-11.84
|-1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited