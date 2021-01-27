Reliance Home F Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 173.96 crore, down 59.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.96 crore in December 2020 down 59.82% from Rs. 433.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 339.55 crore in December 2020 down 358.85% from Rs. 74.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 213.17 crore in December 2020 down 194.74% from Rs. 225.00 crore in December 2019.

Reliance Home F shares closed at 2.25 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.17% returns over the last 6 months and 32.35% over the last 12 months.