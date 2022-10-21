 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232,863.00 crore, up 33.75% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 232,863.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.75% from Rs. 174,104.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,656.00 crore in September 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 13,680.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34,738.00 crore in September 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 30,244.00 crore in September 2021.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.88 in September 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,500.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232,863.00 223,113.00 174,104.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232,863.00 223,113.00 174,104.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116,952.00 130,528.00 82,212.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 46,538.00 37,231.00 33,198.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3,919.00 -20,890.00 -1,981.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6,153.00 6,003.00 4,580.00
Depreciation 9,730.00 8,946.00 7,230.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35,915.00 32,244.00 30,075.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21,494.00 29,051.00 18,790.00
Other Income 3,514.00 2,247.00 4,224.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25,008.00 31,298.00 23,014.00
Interest 4,554.00 3,997.00 3,819.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20,454.00 27,301.00 19,195.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20,454.00 27,301.00 19,195.00
Tax 4,867.00 7,793.00 3,755.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15,587.00 19,508.00 15,440.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15,587.00 19,508.00 15,440.00
Minority Interest -1,856.00 -1,488.00 -1,799.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -75.00 -65.00 39.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13,656.00 17,955.00 13,680.00
Equity Share Capital 6,766.00 6,765.00 6,551.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.18 26.54 20.88
Diluted EPS 20.18 26.54 20.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.18 26.54 20.88
Diluted EPS 20.18 26.54 20.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
