Reliance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174,104.00 crore, up 49.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174,104.00 crore in September 2021 up 49.84% from Rs. 116,195.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,680.00 crore in September 2021 up 42.99% from Rs. 9,567.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30,244.00 crore in September 2021 up 30.4% from Rs. 23,194.00 crore in September 2020.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 20.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.84 in September 2020.

Reliance shares closed at 2,601.65 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)