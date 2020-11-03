Reliance Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116,195.00 crore, down 21.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116,195.00 crore in September 2020 down 21.77% from Rs. 148,526.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9,567.00 crore in September 2020 down 15.05% from Rs. 11,262.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23,194.00 crore in September 2020 down 9.98% from Rs. 25,766.00 crore in September 2019.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.59 in September 2019.

Reliance shares closed at 1,877.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.05% returns over the last 6 months and 30.02% over the last 12 months.