Reliance Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116,195.00 crore, down 21.77% Y-o-Y

|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116,195.00
|88,253.00
|148,526.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116,195.00
|88,253.00
|148,526.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44,220.00
|35,286.00
|63,626.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29,611.00
|13,815.00
|35,735.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,380.00
|-1,637.00
|873.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,429.00
|3,168.00
|3,147.00
|Depreciation
|6,626.00
|6,308.00
|5,315.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22,370.00
|20,746.00
|22,993.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,319.00
|10,567.00
|16,837.00
|Other Income
|4,249.00
|4,388.00
|3,614.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16,568.00
|14,955.00
|20,451.00
|Interest
|6,084.00
|6,735.00
|5,450.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,484.00
|8,220.00
|15,001.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4,966.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,484.00
|13,186.00
|15,001.00
|Tax
|-13.00
|260.00
|3,703.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10,497.00
|12,926.00
|11,298.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10,497.00
|12,926.00
|11,298.00
|Minority Interest
|-1,035.00
|-15.00
|-90.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|105.00
|322.00
|54.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9,567.00
|13,233.00
|11,262.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,445.00
|6,445.00
|6,339.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.84
|12.92
|18.59
|Diluted EPS
|14.68
|12.89
|18.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.84
|20.69
|18.59
|Diluted EPS
|14.68
|20.63
|18.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
