Reliance Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148,526.00 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148,526.00 crore in September 2019 up 3.63% from Rs. 143,323.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,262.00 crore in September 2019 up 18.35% from Rs. 9,516.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25,766.00 crore in September 2019 up 15.24% from Rs. 22,358.00 crore in September 2018.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 18.59 in September 2019 from Rs. 16.06 in September 2018.

Reliance shares closed at 1,416.35 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 28.61% over the last 12 months.