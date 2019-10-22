Reliance Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148,526.00 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148,526.00
|156,976.00
|143,323.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148,526.00
|156,976.00
|143,323.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63,626.00
|70,939.00
|76,686.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35,735.00
|43,659.00
|29,369.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|873.00
|-4,642.00
|-5,576.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,147.00
|3,335.00
|2,927.00
|Depreciation
|5,315.00
|5,011.00
|5,229.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22,993.00
|22,370.00
|18,809.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16,837.00
|16,304.00
|15,879.00
|Other Income
|3,614.00
|3,146.00
|1,250.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20,451.00
|19,450.00
|17,129.00
|Interest
|5,450.00
|5,109.00
|3,932.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15,001.00
|14,341.00
|13,197.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15,001.00
|14,341.00
|13,197.00
|Tax
|3,703.00
|4,225.00
|3,649.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11,298.00
|10,116.00
|9,548.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11,298.00
|10,116.00
|9,548.00
|Minority Interest
|-90.00
|-37.00
|-33.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|54.00
|25.00
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11,262.00
|10,104.00
|9,516.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,339.00
|5,926.00
|5,926.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.59
|17.05
|16.06
|Diluted EPS
|18.59
|17.05
|16.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|17.05
|16.06
|Diluted EPS
|18.59
|17.05
|16.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited