Reliance Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 143,323.00 crore, up 56.67% Q-o-Q

|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143,323.00
|128,756.00
|91,481.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143,323.00
|128,756.00
|91,481.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76,686.00
|68,255.00
|47,678.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29,369.00
|26,556.00
|13,891.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5,576.00
|-4,810.00
|-236.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,927.00
|2,951.00
|2,260.00
|Depreciation
|5,229.00
|5,173.00
|4,287.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18,809.00
|15,143.00
|12,323.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15,879.00
|15,488.00
|11,278.00
|Other Income
|1,250.00
|1,778.00
|2,317.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17,129.00
|17,266.00
|13,595.00
|Interest
|3,932.00
|3,550.00
|2,272.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13,197.00
|13,716.00
|11,323.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13,197.00
|13,716.00
|11,323.00
|Tax
|3,649.00
|4,241.00
|3,240.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9,548.00
|9,475.00
|8,083.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9,548.00
|9,475.00
|8,083.00
|Minority Interest
|-33.00
|-26.00
|12.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.00
|10.00
|14.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9,516.00
|9,459.00
|8,109.00
|Equity Share Capital
|5,926.00
|5,924.00
|5,920.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.06
|15.97
|13.67
|Diluted EPS
|16.06
|15.96
|13.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.06
|15.97
|13.67
|Diluted EPS
|16.06
|15.96
|13.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited