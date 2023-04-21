Reliance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216,376.00 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216,376.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.12% from Rs. 211,887.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19,299.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.11% from Rs. 16,203.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41,358.00 crore in March 2023 up 22.28% from Rs. 33,823.00 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 28.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.95 in March 2022.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,346.05 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.18% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations216,376.00220,592.00211,887.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216,376.00220,592.00211,887.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104,031.0098,730.00112,899.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods37,778.0047,755.0038,151.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4,706.00-748.00-6,041.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6,471.006,267.005,278.00
    Depreciation11,456.0010,187.008,001.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34,362.0033,341.0030,234.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26,984.0025,060.0023,365.00
    Other Income2,918.003,147.002,457.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29,902.0028,207.0025,822.00
    Interest5,819.005,201.003,556.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24,083.0023,006.0022,266.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24,083.0023,006.0022,266.00
    Tax2,787.005,266.004,390.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21,296.0017,740.0017,876.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21,296.0017,740.0017,876.00
    Minority Interest-2,028.00-2,014.00-1,818.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates31.0066.00145.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19,299.0015,792.0016,203.00
    Equity Share Capital6,766.006,766.006,765.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.5223.3423.95
    Diluted EPS28.5223.3423.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.5223.3423.95
    Diluted EPS28.5223.3423.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 21, 2023 11:11 pm