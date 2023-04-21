Reliance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216,376.00 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216,376.00
|220,592.00
|211,887.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216,376.00
|220,592.00
|211,887.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104,031.00
|98,730.00
|112,899.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37,778.00
|47,755.00
|38,151.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4,706.00
|-748.00
|-6,041.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,471.00
|6,267.00
|5,278.00
|Depreciation
|11,456.00
|10,187.00
|8,001.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34,362.00
|33,341.00
|30,234.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26,984.00
|25,060.00
|23,365.00
|Other Income
|2,918.00
|3,147.00
|2,457.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29,902.00
|28,207.00
|25,822.00
|Interest
|5,819.00
|5,201.00
|3,556.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24,083.00
|23,006.00
|22,266.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24,083.00
|23,006.00
|22,266.00
|Tax
|2,787.00
|5,266.00
|4,390.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21,296.00
|17,740.00
|17,876.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21,296.00
|17,740.00
|17,876.00
|Minority Interest
|-2,028.00
|-2,014.00
|-1,818.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|31.00
|66.00
|145.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19,299.00
|15,792.00
|16,203.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,766.00
|6,766.00
|6,765.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.52
|23.34
|23.95
|Diluted EPS
|28.52
|23.34
|23.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.52
|23.34
|23.95
|Diluted EPS
|28.52
|23.34
|23.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited