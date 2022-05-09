 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211,887.00 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 211,887.00 crore in March 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 154,896.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16,203.00 crore in March 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 13,227.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33,823.00 crore in March 2022 up 27.21% from Rs. 26,588.00 crore in March 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 23.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.52 in March 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,620.65 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.74% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211,887.00 191,271.00 154,896.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211,887.00 191,271.00 154,896.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112,899.00 91,315.00 66,891.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 38,151.00 39,426.00 30,785.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6,041.00 -4,572.00 3,861.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,278.00 4,660.00 3,976.00
Depreciation 8,001.00 7,683.00 6,973.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30,234.00 30,736.00 26,032.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23,365.00 22,023.00 16,378.00
Other Income 2,457.00 4,047.00 3,237.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25,822.00 26,070.00 19,615.00
Interest 3,556.00 3,812.00 4,044.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22,266.00 22,258.00 15,571.00
Exceptional Items -- 2,836.00 797.00
P/L Before Tax 22,266.00 25,094.00 16,368.00
Tax 4,390.00 4,688.00 1,387.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17,876.00 20,406.00 14,981.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17,876.00 20,406.00 14,981.00
Minority Interest -1,818.00 -1,990.00 -1,768.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 145.00 133.00 14.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16,203.00 18,549.00 13,227.00
Equity Share Capital 6,765.00 6,765.00 6,445.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 6,026.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.95 28.08 20.52
Diluted EPS 23.95 27.76 20.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.95 28.08 20.52
Diluted EPS 23.95 27.76 20.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
