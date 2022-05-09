Reliance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211,887.00 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211,887.00 crore in March 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 154,896.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16,203.00 crore in March 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 13,227.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33,823.00 crore in March 2022 up 27.21% from Rs. 26,588.00 crore in March 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 23.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.52 in March 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,620.65 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.74% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.