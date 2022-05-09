English
    Reliance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211,887.00 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211,887.00 crore in March 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 154,896.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16,203.00 crore in March 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 13,227.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33,823.00 crore in March 2022 up 27.21% from Rs. 26,588.00 crore in March 2021.

    Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 23.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.52 in March 2021.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,620.65 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.74% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations211,887.00191,271.00154,896.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211,887.00191,271.00154,896.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112,899.0091,315.0066,891.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods38,151.0039,426.0030,785.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6,041.00-4,572.003,861.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,278.004,660.003,976.00
    Depreciation8,001.007,683.006,973.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30,234.0030,736.0026,032.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23,365.0022,023.0016,378.00
    Other Income2,457.004,047.003,237.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25,822.0026,070.0019,615.00
    Interest3,556.003,812.004,044.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22,266.0022,258.0015,571.00
    Exceptional Items--2,836.00797.00
    P/L Before Tax22,266.0025,094.0016,368.00
    Tax4,390.004,688.001,387.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17,876.0020,406.0014,981.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17,876.0020,406.0014,981.00
    Minority Interest-1,818.00-1,990.00-1,768.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates145.00133.0014.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16,203.0018,549.0013,227.00
    Equity Share Capital6,765.006,765.006,445.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----6,026.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9528.0820.52
    Diluted EPS23.9527.7620.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9528.0820.52
    Diluted EPS23.9527.7620.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
