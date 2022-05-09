Reliance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211,887.00 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|211,887.00
|191,271.00
|154,896.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|211,887.00
|191,271.00
|154,896.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112,899.00
|91,315.00
|66,891.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38,151.00
|39,426.00
|30,785.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,041.00
|-4,572.00
|3,861.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,278.00
|4,660.00
|3,976.00
|Depreciation
|8,001.00
|7,683.00
|6,973.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30,234.00
|30,736.00
|26,032.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23,365.00
|22,023.00
|16,378.00
|Other Income
|2,457.00
|4,047.00
|3,237.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25,822.00
|26,070.00
|19,615.00
|Interest
|3,556.00
|3,812.00
|4,044.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22,266.00
|22,258.00
|15,571.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2,836.00
|797.00
|P/L Before Tax
|22,266.00
|25,094.00
|16,368.00
|Tax
|4,390.00
|4,688.00
|1,387.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17,876.00
|20,406.00
|14,981.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17,876.00
|20,406.00
|14,981.00
|Minority Interest
|-1,818.00
|-1,990.00
|-1,768.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|145.00
|133.00
|14.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16,203.00
|18,549.00
|13,227.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,765.00
|6,765.00
|6,445.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|6,026.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.95
|28.08
|20.52
|Diluted EPS
|23.95
|27.76
|20.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.95
|28.08
|20.52
|Diluted EPS
|23.95
|27.76
|20.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
