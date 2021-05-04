Reliance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154,896.00 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154,896.00 crore in March 2021 up 13.69% from Rs. 136,240.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,227.00 crore in March 2021 up 108.36% from Rs. 6,348.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26,588.00 crore in March 2021 up 2.6% from Rs. 25,915.00 crore in March 2020.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 20.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.75 in March 2020.

Reliance shares closed at 1,959.05 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 37.79% over the last 12 months.