Reliance Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 136,240.00 crore, down 2.4% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|136,240.00
|153,179.00
|139,590.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|136,240.00
|153,179.00
|139,590.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57,683.00
|68,373.00
|62,092.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31,797.00
|38,476.00
|32,192.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|99.00
|-1,378.00
|-1,636.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,713.00
|3,880.00
|3,345.00
|Depreciation
|6,332.00
|5,545.00
|5,295.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21,166.00
|21,202.00
|22,444.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15,450.00
|17,081.00
|15,858.00
|Other Income
|4,133.00
|3,405.00
|2,826.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19,583.00
|20,486.00
|18,684.00
|Interest
|6,064.00
|5,404.00
|4,894.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13,519.00
|15,082.00
|13,790.00
|Exceptional Items
|-4,267.00
|-177.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9,252.00
|14,905.00
|13,790.00
|Tax
|2,677.00
|3,121.00
|3,431.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,575.00
|11,784.00
|10,359.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,575.00
|11,784.00
|10,359.00
|Minority Interest
|-198.00
|-201.00
|-65.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-29.00
|57.00
|68.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,348.00
|11,640.00
|10,362.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,339.00
|6,339.00
|5,926.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.75
|18.36
|17.49
|Diluted EPS
|16.74
|18.36
|17.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.01
|18.36
|17.49
|Diluted EPS
|10.01
|18.36
|17.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited