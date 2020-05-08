Reliance Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 136,240.00 crore, down 2.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136,240.00 crore in March 2020 down 2.4% from Rs. 139,590.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,348.00 crore in March 2020 down 38.74% from Rs. 10,362.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25,915.00 crore in March 2020 up 8.07% from Rs. 23,979.00 crore in March 2019.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.49 in March 2019.

Reliance shares closed at 1,506.95 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.