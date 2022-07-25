Reliance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223,113.00 crore, up 54.54% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|223,113.00
|211,887.00
|144,372.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|223,113.00
|211,887.00
|144,372.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130,528.00
|112,899.00
|74,358.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37,231.00
|38,151.00
|24,810.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20,890.00
|-6,041.00
|-8,863.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,003.00
|5,278.00
|4,257.00
|Depreciation
|8,946.00
|8,001.00
|6,883.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32,244.00
|30,234.00
|26,442.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29,051.00
|23,365.00
|16,485.00
|Other Income
|2,247.00
|2,457.00
|4,219.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31,298.00
|25,822.00
|20,704.00
|Interest
|3,997.00
|3,556.00
|3,397.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27,301.00
|22,266.00
|17,307.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27,301.00
|22,266.00
|17,307.00
|Tax
|7,793.00
|4,390.00
|3,464.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19,508.00
|17,876.00
|13,843.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19,508.00
|17,876.00
|13,843.00
|Minority Interest
|-1,488.00
|-1,818.00
|-1,533.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-65.00
|145.00
|-37.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|17,955.00
|16,203.00
|12,273.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,765.00
|6,765.00
|6,550.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.54
|23.95
|18.96
|Diluted EPS
|26.54
|23.95
|18.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.54
|23.95
|18.96
|Diluted EPS
|26.54
|23.95
|18.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited