Reliance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223,113.00 crore, up 54.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223,113.00 crore in June 2022 up 54.54% from Rs. 144,372.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17,955.00 crore in June 2022 up 46.3% from Rs. 12,273.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40,244.00 crore in June 2022 up 45.88% from Rs. 27,587.00 crore in June 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 26.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.96 in June 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,503.10 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.03% over the last 12 months.