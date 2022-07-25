 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223,113.00 crore, up 54.54% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 223,113.00 crore in June 2022 up 54.54% from Rs. 144,372.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17,955.00 crore in June 2022 up 46.3% from Rs. 12,273.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40,244.00 crore in June 2022 up 45.88% from Rs. 27,587.00 crore in June 2021.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 26.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.96 in June 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,503.10 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.03% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 223,113.00 211,887.00 144,372.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223,113.00 211,887.00 144,372.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130,528.00 112,899.00 74,358.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 37,231.00 38,151.00 24,810.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20,890.00 -6,041.00 -8,863.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6,003.00 5,278.00 4,257.00
Depreciation 8,946.00 8,001.00 6,883.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32,244.00 30,234.00 26,442.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29,051.00 23,365.00 16,485.00
Other Income 2,247.00 2,457.00 4,219.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31,298.00 25,822.00 20,704.00
Interest 3,997.00 3,556.00 3,397.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27,301.00 22,266.00 17,307.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27,301.00 22,266.00 17,307.00
Tax 7,793.00 4,390.00 3,464.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19,508.00 17,876.00 13,843.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19,508.00 17,876.00 13,843.00
Minority Interest -1,488.00 -1,818.00 -1,533.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -65.00 145.00 -37.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17,955.00 16,203.00 12,273.00
Equity Share Capital 6,765.00 6,765.00 6,550.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.54 23.95 18.96
Diluted EPS 26.54 23.95 18.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.54 23.95 18.96
Diluted EPS 26.54 23.95 18.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Reliance #Reliance Industries #Results
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.