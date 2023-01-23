 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220,592.00 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 220,592.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 191,271.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15,792.00 crore in December 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 18,549.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38,394.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.75% from Rs. 33,753.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.08 in December 2021.

Reliance shares closed at 2,442.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220,592.00 232,863.00 191,271.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220,592.00 232,863.00 191,271.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98,730.00 116,952.00 91,315.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 47,755.00 46,538.00 39,426.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -748.00 -3,919.00 -4,572.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6,267.00 6,153.00 4,660.00
Depreciation 10,187.00 9,730.00 7,683.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33,341.00 35,915.00 30,736.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25,060.00 21,494.00 22,023.00
Other Income 3,147.00 3,514.00 4,047.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28,207.00 25,008.00 26,070.00
Interest 5,201.00 4,554.00 3,812.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23,006.00 20,454.00 22,258.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 2,836.00
P/L Before Tax 23,006.00 20,454.00 25,094.00
Tax 5,266.00 4,867.00 4,688.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17,740.00 15,587.00 20,406.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17,740.00 15,587.00 20,406.00
Minority Interest -2,014.00 -1,856.00 -1,990.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 66.00 -75.00 133.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15,792.00 13,656.00 18,549.00
Equity Share Capital 6,766.00 6,766.00 6,765.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.34 20.18 28.08
Diluted EPS 23.34 20.18 27.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.34 20.18 28.08
Diluted EPS 23.34 20.18 27.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 23, 2023