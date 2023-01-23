Reliance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220,592.00 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|220,592.00
|232,863.00
|191,271.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|220,592.00
|232,863.00
|191,271.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98,730.00
|116,952.00
|91,315.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|47,755.00
|46,538.00
|39,426.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-748.00
|-3,919.00
|-4,572.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6,267.00
|6,153.00
|4,660.00
|Depreciation
|10,187.00
|9,730.00
|7,683.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33,341.00
|35,915.00
|30,736.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25,060.00
|21,494.00
|22,023.00
|Other Income
|3,147.00
|3,514.00
|4,047.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28,207.00
|25,008.00
|26,070.00
|Interest
|5,201.00
|4,554.00
|3,812.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23,006.00
|20,454.00
|22,258.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2,836.00
|P/L Before Tax
|23,006.00
|20,454.00
|25,094.00
|Tax
|5,266.00
|4,867.00
|4,688.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17,740.00
|15,587.00
|20,406.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17,740.00
|15,587.00
|20,406.00
|Minority Interest
|-2,014.00
|-1,856.00
|-1,990.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|66.00
|-75.00
|133.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15,792.00
|13,656.00
|18,549.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,766.00
|6,766.00
|6,765.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.34
|20.18
|28.08
|Diluted EPS
|23.34
|20.18
|27.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.34
|20.18
|28.08
|Diluted EPS
|23.34
|20.18
|27.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
