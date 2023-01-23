English
    Reliance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220,592.00 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220,592.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 191,271.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15,792.00 crore in December 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 18,549.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38,394.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.75% from Rs. 33,753.00 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.08 in December 2021.

    Reliance shares closed at 2,442.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations220,592.00232,863.00191,271.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220,592.00232,863.00191,271.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98,730.00116,952.0091,315.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods47,755.0046,538.0039,426.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-748.00-3,919.00-4,572.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6,267.006,153.004,660.00
    Depreciation10,187.009,730.007,683.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33,341.0035,915.0030,736.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25,060.0021,494.0022,023.00
    Other Income3,147.003,514.004,047.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28,207.0025,008.0026,070.00
    Interest5,201.004,554.003,812.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23,006.0020,454.0022,258.00
    Exceptional Items----2,836.00
    P/L Before Tax23,006.0020,454.0025,094.00
    Tax5,266.004,867.004,688.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17,740.0015,587.0020,406.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17,740.0015,587.0020,406.00
    Minority Interest-2,014.00-1,856.00-1,990.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates66.00-75.00133.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15,792.0013,656.0018,549.00
    Equity Share Capital6,766.006,766.006,765.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.3420.1828.08
    Diluted EPS23.3420.1827.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.3420.1828.08
    Diluted EPS23.3420.1827.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am