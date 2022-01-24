Reliance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 191,271.00 crore, up 54.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191,271.00 crore in December 2021 up 54.25% from Rs. 123,997.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18,549.00 crore in December 2021 up 41.58% from Rs. 13,101.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33,753.00 crore in December 2021 up 29.72% from Rs. 26,019.00 crore in December 2020.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 28.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.33 in December 2020.

Reliance shares closed at 2,477.85 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months and 18.03% over the last 12 months.