Reliance Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152,939.00 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152,939.00
|148,526.00
|156,397.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152,939.00
|148,526.00
|156,397.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68,373.00
|63,626.00
|68,204.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38,476.00
|35,735.00
|35,813.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,378.00
|873.00
|7,342.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,880.00
|3,147.00
|3,265.00
|Depreciation
|5,545.00
|5,315.00
|5,237.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21,202.00
|22,993.00
|20,456.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16,841.00
|16,837.00
|16,080.00
|Other Income
|3,645.00
|3,614.00
|2,460.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20,486.00
|20,451.00
|18,540.00
|Interest
|5,404.00
|5,450.00
|4,119.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15,082.00
|15,001.00
|14,421.00
|Exceptional Items
|-177.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14,905.00
|15,001.00
|14,421.00
|Tax
|3,121.00
|3,703.00
|4,069.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11,784.00
|11,298.00
|10,352.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11,784.00
|11,298.00
|10,352.00
|Minority Interest
|-201.00
|-90.00
|-125.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|57.00
|54.00
|24.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11,640.00
|11,262.00
|10,251.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6,339.00
|6,339.00
|5,927.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.36
|18.59
|17.30
|Diluted EPS
|18.36
|18.59
|17.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.36
|--
|17.30
|Diluted EPS
|18.36
|18.59
|17.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited