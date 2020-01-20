Reliance Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152,939.00 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152,939.00 crore in December 2019 down 2.21% from Rs. 156,397.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,640.00 crore in December 2019 up 13.55% from Rs. 10,251.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26,031.00 crore in December 2019 up 9.48% from Rs. 23,777.00 crore in December 2018.

Reliance EPS has increased to Rs. 18.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 17.30 in December 2018.

Reliance shares closed at 1,581.00 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.34% returns over the last 6 months and 39.36% over the last 12 months.