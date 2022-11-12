Reliance Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 81.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,582.00 crore in September 2022 down 15.31% from Rs. 1,372.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.00 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 24.00 crore in September 2021.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.00
|80.00
|81.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.00
|80.00
|81.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.00
|14.00
|16.00
|Depreciation
|28.00
|32.00
|33.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|110.00
|106.00
|93.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-65.00
|-72.00
|-61.00
|Other Income
|1.00
|1.00
|4.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-64.00
|-71.00
|-57.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.00
|-71.00
|-57.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.00
|-71.00
|-57.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.00
|-71.00
|-57.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1,518.00
|-1,467.00
|-1,315.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,582.00
|-1,538.00
|-1,372.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.77
|-5.60
|-5.00
|Diluted EPS
|-5.77
|-5.60
|-5.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.77
|-5.60
|-5.00
|Diluted EPS
|-5.77
|-5.60
|-5.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited