Reliance Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 81.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,582.00 crore in September 2022 down 15.31% from Rs. 1,372.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.00 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 24.00 crore in September 2021.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.00 80.00 81.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.00 80.00 81.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.00 14.00 16.00
Depreciation 28.00 32.00 33.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.00 106.00 93.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -65.00 -72.00 -61.00
Other Income 1.00 1.00 4.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -64.00 -71.00 -57.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.00 -71.00 -57.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -64.00 -71.00 -57.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.00 -71.00 -57.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1,518.00 -1,467.00 -1,315.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,582.00 -1,538.00 -1,372.00
Equity Share Capital 1,383.00 1,383.00 1,383.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.77 -5.60 -5.00
Diluted EPS -5.77 -5.60 -5.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.77 -5.60 -5.00
Diluted EPS -5.77 -5.60 -5.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

