Reliance Comm Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 334.00 crore, down 41.71% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 334.00 crore in September 2018 down 41.71% from Rs. 573.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,707.00 crore in September 2018 up 457.33% from Rs. 1,877.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.00 crore in September 2018 down 126.67% from Rs. 90.00 crore in September 2017.

Reliance Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 23.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.61 in September 2017.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 14.10 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -18.50% over the last 12 months.