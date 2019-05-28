Reliance Comm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 300.00 crore, down 26.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.00 crore in March 2019 down 26.29% from Rs. 407.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,582.00 crore in March 2019 up 47.98% from Rs. 6,886.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019 down 96.15% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2018.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.10 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -84.21% returns over the last 6 months and -86.27% over the last 12 months.