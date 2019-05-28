Reliance Comm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 300.00 crore, down 26.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 300.00 crore in March 2019 down 26.29% from Rs. 407.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,582.00 crore in March 2019 up 47.98% from Rs. 6,886.00 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019 down 96.15% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2018.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.10 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -84.21% returns over the last 6 months and -86.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|300.00
|341.00
|407.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|300.00
|341.00
|407.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.00
|24.00
|8.00
|Depreciation
|111.00
|55.00
|51.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|218.00
|99.00
|95.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.00
|241.00
|278.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-171.00
|-78.00
|-25.00
|Other Income
|61.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-110.00
|-78.00
|-25.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-110.00
|-78.00
|-25.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6,955.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-110.00
|-78.00
|-6,980.00
|Tax
|1,470.00
|--
|30.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,580.00
|-78.00
|-7,010.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-2,002.00
|-58.00
|124.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,582.00
|-136.00
|-6,886.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.06
|-0.49
|-25.09
|Diluted EPS
|-13.06
|-0.49
|-25.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.06
|-0.49
|-25.09
|Diluted EPS
|-13.06
|-0.49
|-25.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited