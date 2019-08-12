Reliance Comm Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore, down 41.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore in June 2019 down 41.58% from Rs. 404.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.00 crore in June 2019 down 40.14% from Rs. 142.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 50.00 crore in June 2019 down 412.5% from Rs. 16.00 crore in June 2018.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.70% returns over the last 6 months and -93.52% over the last 12 months.