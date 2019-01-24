Reliance Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore, down 31.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore in December 2018 down 31.39% from Rs. 497.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.00 crore in December 2018 up 5.56% from Rs. 144.00 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2018 down 124.21% from Rs. 95.00 crore in December 2017.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 12.95 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -55.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.00
|334.00
|497.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.00
|334.00
|497.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.00
|8.00
|7.00
|Depreciation
|55.00
|54.00
|46.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|99.00
|81.00
|76.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|241.00
|294.00
|319.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.00
|-103.00
|49.00
|Other Income
|--
|25.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.00
|-78.00
|49.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-78.00
|-78.00
|49.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|8,964.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-78.00
|8,886.00
|49.00
|Tax
|--
|2,088.00
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-78.00
|6,798.00
|48.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-58.00
|-91.00
|-192.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-136.00
|6,707.00
|-144.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|23.83
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|23.83
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|23.83
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|23.83
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited