Reliance Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore, down 31.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.00 crore in December 2018 down 31.39% from Rs. 497.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.00 crore in December 2018 up 5.56% from Rs. 144.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2018 down 124.21% from Rs. 95.00 crore in December 2017.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 12.95 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -55.73% over the last 12 months.