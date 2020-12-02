Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 197.00 crore, down 34.77% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.00 crore in September 2020 down 34.77% from Rs. 302.00 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,420.00 crore in September 2020 up 95.29% from Rs. 30,158.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.00 crore in September 2020 up 74.6% from Rs. 63.00 crore in September 2019.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.55 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 93.75% returns over the last 6 months and 47.62% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.00
|212.00
|302.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.00
|212.00
|302.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.00
|23.00
|39.00
|Depreciation
|39.00
|36.00
|59.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|45.00
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|185.00
|175.00
|329.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.00
|-67.00
|-125.00
|Other Income
|2.00
|3.00
|3.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.00
|-64.00
|-122.00
|Interest
|11.00
|12.00
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.00
|-76.00
|-123.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1,250.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.00
|-76.00
|-1,373.00
|Tax
|4.00
|5.00
|2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.00
|-81.00
|-1,375.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1,355.00
|-1,328.00
|-28,789.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,425.00
|-1,409.00
|-30,164.00
|Minority Interest
|6.00
|3.00
|5.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.00
|--
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,420.00
|-1,406.00
|-30,158.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|-5.12
|-109.90
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|-5.12
|-109.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|-5.12
|-109.90
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|-5.12
|-109.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited