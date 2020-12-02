Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 197.00 crore, down 34.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.00 crore in September 2020 down 34.77% from Rs. 302.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,420.00 crore in September 2020 up 95.29% from Rs. 30,158.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.00 crore in September 2020 up 74.6% from Rs. 63.00 crore in September 2019.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.55 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 93.75% returns over the last 6 months and 47.62% over the last 12 months.