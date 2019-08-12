Reliance Comm Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 865.00 crore, down 14.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 865.00 crore in June 2019 down 14.02% from Rs. 1,006.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 366.00 crore in June 2019 down 7.02% from Rs. 342.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.00 crore in June 2019 down 55.88% from Rs. 136.00 crore in June 2018.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.70% returns over the last 6 months and -93.52% over the last 12 months.