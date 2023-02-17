 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9,014.00 crore in December 2022 down 433.69% from Rs. 1,689.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.00 123.00 146.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.00 123.00 146.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.00 13.00 18.00
Depreciation 33.00 34.00 37.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.00 139.00 123.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.00 -63.00 -32.00
Other Income 2.00 8.00 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.00 -55.00 -29.00
Interest 12.00 12.00 12.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -40.00 -67.00 -41.00
Exceptional Items -106.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -146.00 -67.00 -41.00
Tax -- -- 4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -146.00 -67.00 -45.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -9,154.00 -1,773.00 -1,650.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9,300.00 -1,840.00 -1,695.00
Minority Interest 286.00 1.00 7.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 1.00 -1.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9,014.00 -1,838.00 -1,689.00
Equity Share Capital 1,383.00 1,383.00 1,383.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -32.84 -6.70 -6.16
Diluted EPS -32.84 -6.70 -6.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -32.84 -6.70 -6.16
Diluted EPS -32.84 -6.70 -6.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited