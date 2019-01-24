Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.00 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,070.00 crore in December 2018 down 6.47% from Rs. 1,144.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 238.00 crore in December 2018 down 110.62% from Rs. 113.00 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.00 crore in December 2018 down 36.9% from Rs. 252.00 crore in December 2017.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 12.95 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -55.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,070.00
|977.00
|1,144.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,070.00
|977.00
|1,144.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|130.00
|115.00
|110.00
|Depreciation
|215.00
|210.00
|172.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|181.00
|173.00
|149.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|613.00
|587.00
|665.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.00
|-108.00
|48.00
|Other Income
|13.00
|37.00
|32.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.00
|-71.00
|80.00
|Interest
|52.00
|51.00
|52.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-108.00
|-122.00
|28.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2,392.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-108.00
|2,270.00
|28.00
|Tax
|-4.00
|966.00
|4.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-104.00
|1,304.00
|24.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-132.00
|-165.00
|-140.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-236.00
|1,139.00
|-116.00
|Minority Interest
|-1.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.00
|2.00
|3.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-238.00
|1,141.00
|-113.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|3.11
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|3.11
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|3.11
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|3.11
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited