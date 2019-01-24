Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.00 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,070.00 crore in December 2018 down 6.47% from Rs. 1,144.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 238.00 crore in December 2018 down 110.62% from Rs. 113.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.00 crore in December 2018 down 36.9% from Rs. 252.00 crore in December 2017.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 12.95 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -55.73% over the last 12 months.