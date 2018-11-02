Reliance Chemo Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.37 crore, up 23.41% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 81.37 crore in September 2018 up 23.41% from Rs. 65.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018 down 36.67% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.44 crore in September 2018 up 10.65% from Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2017.

Reliance Chemo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2017.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 67.50 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 2.12% returns over the last 6 months and 46.42% over the last 12 months.