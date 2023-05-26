Reliance Chemo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore, down 23.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore in March 2023 down 23.02% from Rs. 103.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 down 56.48% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2023 down 32.75% from Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2022.

Reliance Chemo EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.44 in March 2022.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 172.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.