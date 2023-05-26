English
    Reliance Chemo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore, down 23.02% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Chemotex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore in March 2023 down 23.02% from Rs. 103.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 down 56.48% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2023 down 32.75% from Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance Chemo EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.44 in March 2022.

    Reliance Chemo shares closed at 172.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Chemotex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.6892.14103.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.6892.14103.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.8346.5748.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.944.452.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9912.1914.32
    Depreciation2.632.442.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9722.0426.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.214.459.34
    Other Income1.463.123.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.667.5813.17
    Interest4.892.903.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.774.689.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.774.689.96
    Tax0.001.553.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.773.136.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.773.136.37
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.674.158.44
    Diluted EPS3.674.158.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.674.158.44
    Diluted EPS3.674.158.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

