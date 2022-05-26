Reliance Chemo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.51 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.51 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 81.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in March 2021.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 227.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)