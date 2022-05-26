 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Chemo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.51 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Chemotex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.51 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 81.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2021.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in March 2021.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 227.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)

Reliance Chemotex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.51 86.85 81.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.51 86.85 81.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.31 46.98 40.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.85 -7.14 -3.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.32 11.11 12.81
Depreciation 2.13 2.22 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.56 25.01 20.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.34 8.68 9.31
Other Income 3.83 1.33 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.17 10.00 10.02
Interest 3.21 3.62 2.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.96 6.38 7.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.96 6.38 7.30
Tax 3.59 2.08 1.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.37 4.31 5.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.37 4.31 5.78
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.44 5.71 7.66
Diluted EPS 8.44 5.71 7.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.44 5.71 7.66
Diluted EPS 8.44 5.71 7.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Reliance Chemo #Reliance Chemotex Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: May 26, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.