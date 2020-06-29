Reliance Chemo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.28 crore, down 14.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.28 crore in March 2020 down 14.49% from Rs. 81.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2020 down 37.5% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020 down 10.57% from Rs. 8.14 crore in March 2019.

Reliance Chemo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.23 in March 2019.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 68.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.00% over the last 12 months.