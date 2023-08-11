Reliance Chemo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore, down 10.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore in June 2023 down 10.42% from Rs. 100.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 30.55% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2022.

Reliance Chemo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.25 in June 2022.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 186.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and -11.60% over the last 12 months.