    Reliance Chemo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore, down 10.42% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Chemotex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore in June 2023 down 10.42% from Rs. 100.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 30.55% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2022.

    Reliance Chemo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.25 in June 2022.

    Reliance Chemo shares closed at 186.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and -11.60% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Chemotex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.0279.68100.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.0279.68100.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.0244.8344.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.79-5.948.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2914.9911.77
    Depreciation2.522.632.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5116.9726.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.486.216.82
    Other Income1.081.460.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.567.667.42
    Interest4.754.893.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.812.774.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.812.774.32
    Tax0.580.001.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.232.773.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.232.773.21
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.953.674.25
    Diluted EPS2.953.674.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.953.674.25
    Diluted EPS2.953.674.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Reliance Chemo #Reliance Chemotex Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

