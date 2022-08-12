Reliance Chemo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.49 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.49 crore in June 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 82.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2021.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2021.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 213.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)