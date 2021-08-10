Reliance Chemo Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.42 crore, up 110.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.42 crore in June 2021 up 110.52% from Rs. 39.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021 up 312.31% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2021 up 310.13% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2020.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2020.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 157.05 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.12% returns over the last 6 months and 141.62% over the last 12 months.