Reliance Chemo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.14 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.14 crore in December 2022 up 6.09% from Rs. 86.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 27.38% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2022 down 18% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2021.