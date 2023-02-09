Reliance Chemo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.14 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.14 crore in December 2022 up 6.09% from Rs. 86.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 27.38% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2022 down 18% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Chemo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.71 in December 2021.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 160.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.36% returns over the last 6 months