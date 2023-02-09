English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reliance Chemo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.14 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Chemotex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.14 crore in December 2022 up 6.09% from Rs. 86.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 27.38% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2022 down 18% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Chemotex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.1492.5786.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.1492.5786.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.5749.9846.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.45-2.52-7.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1912.1511.11
    Depreciation2.442.352.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0423.6125.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.457.008.68
    Other Income3.120.981.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.587.9810.00
    Interest2.903.043.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.684.946.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.684.946.38
    Tax1.551.632.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.133.324.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.133.324.31
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.154.395.71
    Diluted EPS4.154.395.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.154.395.71
    Diluted EPS4.154.395.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited