Reliance Chemo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.85 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.85 crore in December 2021 up 19.45% from Rs. 72.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021 up 69.94% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2021 up 37.77% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2020.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.36 in December 2020.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 290.35 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)