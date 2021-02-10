Reliance Chemo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.71 crore, down 0.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.71 crore in December 2020 down 0.94% from Rs. 73.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020 up 3.47% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2020 up 7.65% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2019.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2019.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 76.05 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)