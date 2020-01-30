Reliance Chemo Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73.41 crore, down 5.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Chemotex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.41 crore in December 2019 down 5.84% from Rs. 77.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2019 up 304.53% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2019 up 17.21% from Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2018.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2018.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 70.35 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.