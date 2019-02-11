Reliance Chemo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore in December 2018 up 11.35% from Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 179.18% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2018 up 32.39% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2017.

Reliance Chemo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2017.

Reliance Chemo shares closed at 67.10 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.90% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.