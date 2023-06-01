Reliable Data S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore, up 15.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore in March 2023 up 15.78% from Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 53.3% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 67.13% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.
Reliable Data S shares closed at 61.15 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months
|Reliable Data Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.79
|13.54
|10.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.79
|13.54
|10.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.74
|2.46
|1.89
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.08
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.70
|9.77
|6.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.23
|1.35
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.53
|1.24
|1.38
|Interest
|0.48
|0.50
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.05
|0.74
|0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.05
|0.74
|0.90
|Tax
|0.10
|0.20
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.95
|0.54
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.10
|--
|-0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.85
|0.54
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|10.32
|10.32
|10.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|21.42
|21.42
|19.62
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.53
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.53
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.53
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.53
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited