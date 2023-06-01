Reliable Data S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore, up 15.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore in March 2023 up 15.78% from Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 53.3% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 67.13% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

Reliable Data S shares closed at 61.15 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months