    Reliable Data S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore, up 15.78% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.79 crore in March 2023 up 15.78% from Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 53.3% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 67.13% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

    Reliable Data S shares closed at 61.15 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months

    Reliable Data Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.7913.5410.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.7913.5410.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.742.461.89
    Depreciation0.860.080.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.709.776.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.491.231.35
    Other Income1.040.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.531.241.38
    Interest0.480.500.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.050.740.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.050.740.90
    Tax0.100.200.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.950.540.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.10---0.10
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.850.540.55
    Equity Share Capital10.3210.3210.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves21.4221.4219.62
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.530.53
    Diluted EPS0.820.53--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.530.53
    Diluted EPS0.820.53--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am