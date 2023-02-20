Reliable Data S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in December 2022 up 33% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.38% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
Reliable Data S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.
|Reliable Data Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.54
|9.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.54
|9.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.46
|2.13
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.77
|6.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|1.31
|Other Income
|0.01
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.24
|1.30
|Interest
|0.50
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.74
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.74
|0.89
|Tax
|0.20
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.54
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.54
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|10.32
|10.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|21.42
|20.88
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited