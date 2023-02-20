Reliable Data S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in December 2022 up 33% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.38% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

Reliable Data S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.