    Reliable Data S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in December 2022 up 33% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.38% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

    Reliable Data S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.

    Reliable Data Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.549.55
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations13.549.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.462.13
    Depreciation0.080.08
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses9.776.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.231.31
    Other Income0.01-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.30
    Interest0.500.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.740.89
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax0.740.89
    Tax0.200.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.66
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.66
    Equity Share Capital10.3210.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves21.4220.88
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.64
    Diluted EPS0.530.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.64
    Diluted EPS0.530.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm