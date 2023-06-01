English
    Reliable Data S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 52.42% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in March 2023 up 52.42% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 87.94% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 up 96.04% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

    Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.

    Reliable Data Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6218.2516.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6218.2516.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.523.192.69
    Depreciation1.690.160.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7412.6811.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.672.222.11
    Other Income1.090.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.762.272.16
    Interest0.660.640.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.101.621.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.101.621.51
    Tax0.080.520.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.021.101.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.10---0.10
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.921.100.96
    Minority Interest-0.24-0.37-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.670.730.89
    Equity Share Capital10.3210.3210.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves33.6433.6427.46
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.070.93
    Diluted EPS1.861.07--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.070.93
    Diluted EPS1.861.07--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:55 am