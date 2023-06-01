Reliable Data S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 52.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in March 2023 up 52.42% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 87.94% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 up 96.04% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.
Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.
|Reliable Data Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.62
|18.25
|16.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.62
|18.25
|16.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.52
|3.19
|2.69
|Depreciation
|1.69
|0.16
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.74
|12.68
|11.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|2.22
|2.11
|Other Income
|1.09
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.76
|2.27
|2.16
|Interest
|0.66
|0.64
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.10
|1.62
|1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.10
|1.62
|1.51
|Tax
|0.08
|0.52
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.02
|1.10
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.10
|--
|-0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.92
|1.10
|0.96
|Minority Interest
|-0.24
|-0.37
|-0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.67
|0.73
|0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|10.32
|10.32
|10.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|33.64
|33.64
|27.46
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.86
|1.07
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|1.86
|1.07
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.86
|1.07
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|1.86
|1.07
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited