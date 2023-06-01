Reliable Data S Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 52.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in March 2023 up 52.42% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 87.94% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 up 96.04% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.