Reliable Data S Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.