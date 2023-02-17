Reliable Data S Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.
Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.
Reliable Data S shares closed at 56.80 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliable Data Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.25
|18.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.25
|18.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.19
|2.84
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.68
|13.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|1.39
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|1.39
|Interest
|0.64
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.62
|0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.62
|0.88
|Tax
|0.52
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.10
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.10
|0.65
|Minority Interest
|-0.37
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.73
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|10.32
|10.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|33.64
|31.89
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited